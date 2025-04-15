Scientists grow human teeth in a lab for the first time

The breakthrough, developed over more than a decade in collaboration with researchers at Imperial College London, could one day enable patients to regrow lost teeth naturally—without the need for implants or fillings.

Current methods of tooth restoration, such as implants and fillings, come with significant limitations. Fillings can weaken the tooth structure over time, have a limited lifespan, and may lead to further decay. Implants, meanwhile, require invasive surgery and sufficient bone volume to anchor them, and even then, they fall short of replicating the full function of a natural tooth.

Photo credit: King's College London

Unlike artificial solutions, lab-grown teeth made from a patient’s own cells have the potential to integrate naturally into the jaw and function like real teeth. According to researchers, these teeth would be stronger, longer-lasting, and carry no risk of rejection.

The key to this breakthrough lies in a specially developed material that recreates the microenvironment necessary for tooth formation. Within this environment, cells are able to communicate effectively, sending signals that trigger the development of a tooth.

Scientists are currently exploring two possible approaches: growing a fully formed tooth in the lab before implanting it, or transplanting early-stage tooth cells directly into the patient’s jaw, where they can continue to develop within the body.

