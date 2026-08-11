Tomato processing plant to be built in Kyzylorda region

Alpecon Group intends to invest 2.3 billion tenge in modernizing the facility and developing modern agricultural processing capacity.

The project involves the acquisition of ATMO AGRO LLP's production facilities, followed by equipment upgrades, renovation of production and auxiliary facilities, and the purchase of specialized machinery. Once modernized, the plant will be able to process up to 600 tons of tomatoes per day.

The investor plans to cultivate tomatoes on around 2,300 hectares of irrigated land and source additional produce from the Turkistan region, ensuring a stable supply of raw materials and creating an integrated production chain from cultivation to processing and finished products.

The project is expected to expand domestic agricultural processing and increase value-added production.

Domestic tomato paste production is also expected to help reduce reliance on imports and expand the range of Kazakhstan-made products.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that scientists at the Kazakh Research Institute of Processing and Food Industry had developed an integrated technology for producing marbled lamb from the Kazakh fine-wool sheep breed.