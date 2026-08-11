Kazakh scientists develop technology for producing marbled lamb

The new technology is designed to produce high-quality lamb with improved consumer characteristics and export potential.

It combines an intensive lamb-rearing and fattening system with a specially formulated balanced grain-based feed containing grain and protein components, probiotics, plant-based additives, premixes, and minerals. The feeding system promotes high daily weight gain, stable metabolism and even development of intramuscular fat.

The research helped unlock the genetic potential of the Kazakh fine-wool sheep breed, with intramuscular fat levels reaching 4-6%, compared with around 2-3% under traditional pasture-based farming. The higher fat content gives the meat its distinctive marbling, making it juicier, more tender and richer in flavor.

The researchers also reported a higher yield of valuable cuts and an improved muscle-to-fat ratio, potentially increasing the meat's commercial value and opening up new export opportunities.

The technology optimizes the key stages of lamb rearing and fattening and can be introduced at sheep farms across Kazakhstan specializing in high-quality meat production. The resulting marbled lamb meets modern quality and safety requirements for export products.

The research has resulted in two utility model patents, with its findings also published in scientific journals.

The introduction of the technology is expected to support the development of Kazakhstan's meat sheep industry, expand production of higher value-added products and strengthen the country's export potential.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan's grain and flour exports had reached nearly 14 million tons.