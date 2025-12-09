Toll roads generate 79 bln tenge, Kazakh Transport Ministry

He noted that 13,000 kilometers of highways were built and repaired in 2025.

Border checkpoints are being modernized, with 37 checkpoints scheduled for completion by 2027.

The Minister stressed digital solutions remain central to road efficiency.

As stated there, digital road passports are being developed to enable future use of driverless vehicles as part of the e-Joldar program in line with the President’s task.

Annual road diagnostics are conducted using artificial intelligence. Installation of automated measuring stations is ongoing, with a target of 220 units; 71 units are already operational.

Toll roads are being introduced gradually to reduce budgetary strain, with the KazToll system ensuring effective revenue collection.

As written before, this year, 856 kilometers of roads have been repaired in East Kazakhstan region, with a total investment of 98 billion tenge, akim (governor) of the East Kazakhstan region, Nurymbet Saktaganov, said at a briefing of the Central Communications Service in Astana.