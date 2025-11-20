E Kazakhstan repairs 856 km of roads and builds new bridges

Major projects have already been completed, including the Taldykorgan–Oskemen and Oskemen–Semey highways, while work continues on the Oskemen–Rakhmanovskiye Klyuchi and Kalbatau-Maikapshagai routes.

“For the comprehensive development of the regional capital’s transport infrastructure, two new interchanges are being built. They will help ease congestion and improve the overall capacity of the road network,” the akim noted.

According to him, Oskemen will see the construction of two new bridges — one across the Irtysh River near Vinogradov Street and another over the Ulba River to replace the Schneider Bridge. These projects will significantly enhance the region’s transport connectivity and boost its transit potential.

Nurymbet Saktaganov added that next year the reconstruction of the emergency bridge over the Uba River will begin. The bridge is part of the Oskemen–Shemonaikha–Russia border route.

