Tokyo urges OpenAI to protect anime and manga from AI copying

Tokyo officials are calling manga and anime "irreplaceable treasures" and warning that AI imitations could seriously damage the creative industry.

Minister of State for Intellectual Property and AI Strategy Minoru Kiuchi announced the appeal at a press conference. He emphasized that anime and manga are what Japan takes pride in globally, and the government intends to protect creators.

The concern was triggered by a flood of AI-generated videos on social media mimicking popular franchises like One Piece, Demon Slayer, and Pokémon.

Screenshot from Sora2 announcement video Photo credit: OpenAI

Akihisa Shiozaki, a ruling party lawmaker and intellectual property lawyer, personally tested Sora 2 after its October 1 launch. He discovered the model generates recognizable Japanese characters but seemingly avoids American icons like Mickey Mouse or Superman. Shiozaki called this imbalance a "serious copyright problem."

Legal experts confirmed that such actions violate Japan's Copyright Act, including rights related to adaptation and distribution. Shiozaki urged the government to act swiftly and pointed to Article 16 of the new AI Promotion Act, which took effect on September 1, 2025. The law allows authorities to investigate cases where AI technologies infringe on citizens' rights, though it includes no specific penalties, relying instead on voluntary cooperation from companies.

