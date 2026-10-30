Tokyo shopping complex hit by another luxury watch theft

Police received an emergency call at around 8 p.m. reporting that a person posing as a customer had stolen the watch by putting it on and leaving the store. The suspect, who was dressed in dark clothing, had spent less than 10 minutes inside the shop, according to police.

The stolen timepiece was a Swiss-made Audemars Piguet watch.

The shop is located on the third floor of the Nakano Broadway shopping complex, where a similar theft occurred in August. Two Chilean men are accused of stealing four luxury watches worth a total of 200 million yen from a shop on the complex’s first floor in late August.

Earlier, it was reported that a Virginia mental health provider allegedly used hotel stays and false signatures to bill Medicaid millions. Its co-owner now faces federal fraud charges.