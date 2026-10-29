According to the US Justice Department, Mikia Antoneice Noble, 37, was arrested on October 28 following her indictment earlier this month. She co-owned Advancing Communities Everywhere LLC (ACE), a mental health provider near Richmond.

The company offered care for people experiencing mental health crises. Prosecutors say its bills told a different story from the care patients received.

ACE allegedly charged Medicaid for services delivered by teams that included licensed mental health professionals. Instead, a single, less-qualified worker provided the care, according to the indictment.

The alleged scheme also involved more than $2 million spent on hotel room rentals. Prosecutors say ACE offered rooms to entice Medicaid beneficiaries into receiving services they did not need.

Medical records allegedly carried signatures of licensed professionals who had never participated in the care. Some records claimed Noble herself provided services while she was outside the country.

Prosecutors also accuse Noble and her co-owner of misleading organizations auditing ACE’s services.

Between January 2022 and April 2026, Noble allegedly helped submit over $49 million in fraudulent claims.

She faces one conspiracy charge and three counts of health care fraud. Each carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison if she is convicted.

The FBI and Virginia’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit are investigating.

The charges remain allegations. Noble is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan’s Senate approved a law restricting psychological practice to qualified, registered specialists. The legislation also targets misleading advertising and bans unqualified practitioners from using professional titles.