A major gateway to this history is the Edo-Tokyo Museum, which reopened after four years of renovations and has welcomed more than one million visitors since its reopening. Through life-size recreations, interactive displays and multimedia exhibits, the museum traces the city's transformation from the Edo period (1603-1868) to the present day.

Visitors can cross a full-scale recreation of Nihonbashi Bridge and explore detailed recreations of a kabuki theater, traditional homes and food stalls. The renovated museum also features audio guides in 13 languages and interactive exhibits explaining everyday life in Edo, the city's water infrastructure and the movement of food and everyday goods.

Beyond museums, Edo-era traditions continue to shape Tokyo's culinary and creative industries.

Edo cuisine and its lasting influence

Everyday food enjoyed by ordinary people between the 17th and 19th centuries laid the foundations for washoku, traditional Japanese cuisine. Historical novelist Kuruma Ukiyo, head of the Edo Culinary Culture Research Institute, has helped revive this food heritage by recreating recipes found in historical literature.

She has recreated more than 1,000 dishes, including all 100 recipes from Tofu Hyakuchin, an Edo-period cookbook devoted to tofu. Her work has also attracted international attention as interest grows in the origins of Japanese dishes such as sushi, tempura, grilled eel and soba noodles.

Traditional crafts find new audiences

Tokyo is also home to Kataoka Byoubu, the city's only shop specializing in traditional Japanese folding screens, known as byobu. Third-generation owner Kataoka Koto combines inherited techniques with contemporary influences, including designs inspired by manga and anime.

Overseas customers now account for about 30% of the shop's sales. Their ideas have also encouraged new ways of displaying the screens, including using them as decorative features in modern living spaces.

Another example of craftsmanship adapting to changing times is White Rose, a company founded in 1721. Originally a tobacco wholesaler, it later turned to rain gear and became known for its clear vinyl umbrellas.

The idea of making waterproof vinyl umbrellas emerged after Sudo's father encountered vinyl tablecloth material brought from the United States after World War II. Today, under 10th-generation owner Sudo Tsukasa, the company focuses on durable products, offering repairs and replacement parts rather than encouraging customers to discard damaged umbrellas.

White Rose has been selected for the Edo Tokyo Kirari Project, which promotes Tokyo businesses that combine traditional quality and design with modern approaches.

Preserving Tokyo's cultural identity

French novelist Richard Collasse, who previously headed Givenchy and Chanel and served as global CEO of Tasaki, has also played a role in promoting Tokyo's cultural appeal. Appointed a Tokyo Tourism Ambassador in 2023, he has drawn inspiration from life in Japan since the late 1970s.

Among the traditions that have shaped his view of the city are hinoyoujin processions, in which residents walk through neighborhoods warning people about the risk of fires. The practice dates back to the Edo period.

Collasse emphasizes the importance of preserving cultural traditions without turning them into commercial attractions.

From food and traditional arts to everyday practices, Edo heritage remains woven into modern Tokyo, connecting the city's historic roots with its contemporary identity.

Earlier, it was reported that Japanese calligraphy, known as shodo, had been recommended for inclusion on UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage list, marking a significant step toward international recognition of one of Japan’s traditional art forms.