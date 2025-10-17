Tokyo gears up to host Central Asia+Japan Dialogue Summit in December

The parties discussed the current state and future prospects of investment and trade and economic cooperation between Kazakhstan and Japan, as well as preparations for the Central Asia+Japan Dialogue Summit, which will take place in December this year in Tokyo.

Special attention was given to expanding interaction between the business communities of the two countries, developing joint projects in industrialization, green energy, rare earth metals, and digital technologies, as well as participation of Japanese companies in Kazakhstan’s infrastructure and innovation initiatives.

It was highlighted that the upcoming Central Asia+Japan Summit will serve as an important platform for deepening strategic partnership and promoting joint economic initiatives in the region.

Madiyar Sultanbek stated: “Kazakhstan and Japan have significant potential for diversifying economic cooperation, including industrial cooperation, the development of green technologies, and investments in innovative sectors.” He stressed that Kazakh Invest stands ready to provide comprehensive support to Japanese investors in implementing projects in Kazakhstan and to facilitate the expansion of business ties between the private sectors of both countries.

The sides expressed mutual interest in intensifying dialogue ahead of the summit and confirmed their readiness to hold a Kazakhstan-Japan business forum as part of the event in December.

