Kazakh Invest, The Business Year sign MoU to promote investment, key sectors of Kazakhstan economy

The MoU, signed by Azamat Kozhanov, Deputy Chairman of the Management Board at Kazakh Invest, and Maria Perez, Project Director at The Business Year, sets the stage for a joint effort to communicate Kazakhstan’s evolving role as a regional hub for sustainable and innovation-driven investment.

As part of the partnership, TBY and Kazakh Invest will collaborate to promote Kazakhstan's main sectors and ongoing efforts to strengthen its private sector. The publication is expected to be a key resource for investors, business leaders, and policymakers seeking in-depth information about the country's economic priorities and sectoral opportunities.

“Kazakhstan is not just open for business—we are ready to be your most strategic growth partner in Central Eurasia,” said Azamat Kozhanov, Deputy Chairman of the Management Board at Kazakh Invest. “Our goal is to sustain annual FDI inflows above USD20 billion by focusing on high-potential, non-extractive sectors and strengthening investor support at every level.”

Kazakh Invest is a key player in facilitating investment through its global network and high-level policy engagement. The agency's partnership with The Business Year aims to highlight Kazakhstan's position as a regional hub for the region.

The Business Year: Kazakhstan 2026 will feature exclusive interviews with public and private sector leaders, providing insights into the country's investment ecosystem and development strategy.

The signing of the Memorandum of Understanding represents a new chapter in The Business Year’s presence in Central Asia and reaffirms its mission to deliver strategic business intelligence analysis and support global engagement around Kazakhstan’s economy.

Earlier, it was reported that during his working trip to the U.S., Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alibek Kuantyrov met with leaders across Wall Street’s business and expert communities to advance bilateral economic cooperation.