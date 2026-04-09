The Yokai Immersive Experience Exhibition Tokyo is being held at Warehouse Terrada in Tokyo’s Shinagawa Ward, featuring digitally recreated yokai from traditional emaki picture scrolls and ukiyo-e woodblock prints. The exhibition presents more than 300 yokai creatures, including famous figures such as kappa and nurarihyon, across eight themed rooms, including one titled “Birthplace of Yokai.”

Using projection mapping and stereophonic sound, the event reimagines historical yokai illustrations from artworks dating back to the Edo (1603-1868) and Meiji (1868-1912) periods. Legendary creatures are projected onto walls and floors, creating the sensation of stepping into another world.

“This is the first immersive art museum event dedicated to yokai art,” said Takeaki Higashiyama, CEO of visual content creator Hitohata Inc.

He noted that yokai contain many elements that later became foundations of Japanese pop culture, including manga and anime.

Photo credit: Jiji Press

The exhibition also explores the evolution of yokai-themed art throughout Japanese history, featuring works by renowned artists such as Utagawa Kuniyoshi and Katsushika Hokusai alongside contemporary interpretations. One of the highlights is Kuniyoshi’s famous ukiyo-e print Soma no Furudairi (“The Ruined Palace of Soma”), depicting a towering skeleton in a dramatic supernatural scene.

Photo credit: Jiji Press

The final room showcases modern works from the Yokai Art Museum on Shodoshima Island, highlighting the continued influence of yokai culture in contemporary Japanese art. Organizers say the exhibition aims to promote Japanese cultural heritage and inspire future generations to appreciate traditional folklore.

The event will run through June 28 at Warehouse Terrada G1 Building near Tennozu Isle stations. Same-day tickets cost 2,600 yen for adults, with discounts available for visitors wearing traditional Japanese attire such as kimono or yukata.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Japan aims to increase the number of foreign visitors to national parks.