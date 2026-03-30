Japan eyes increasing number of foreign visitors to national parks

This objective will be part of updated guidelines under the Environment Ministry’s initiative to make national parks more enjoyable. The plan focuses on boosting both domestic and international tourism while also improving park attractions and protecting natural ecosystems.

To achieve this, the ministry plans to enhance access to parks and expand multilingual services for visitors.

Data from the ministry shows that in 2025, around 9.88 million foreign tourists visited Japan’s national parks, marking a significant increase of around 1.5 times than in 2019, meeting the earlier goal of returning to pre-pandemic levels.

The new target also supports the government’s broader ambition of welcoming 60 million international visitors to Japan annually by 2030.

Earlier, Qazinform reported foreign students needing Japanese language training triple in 20 years.