Tokyo breaks records with massive yen intervention
23:17, 29 May 2026
Japanese authorities spent 11,734.9 billion yen in foreign exchange market interventions from April 28 to Wednesday, with the amount hitting a record high on a monthly basis, the Finance Ministry said Friday, Jiji Press reports.
The figure far exceeded 9,788.5 billion yen spent for such interventions between late April and late May 2024.
Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that public approval of the Cabinet had fallen amid naphtha concerns.