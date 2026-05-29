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    Tokyo breaks records with massive yen intervention

    23:17, 29 May 2026

    Japanese authorities spent 11,734.9 billion yen in foreign exchange market interventions from April 28 to Wednesday, with the amount hitting a record high on a monthly basis, the Finance Ministry said Friday, Jiji Press reports.

    Japanese yen
    Photo credit: Unsplash.com

    The figure far exceeded 9,788.5 billion yen spent for such interventions between late April and late May 2024.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that public approval of the Cabinet had fallen amid naphtha concerns.

    Japan Economy World News
    Tatyana Kudrenok
    Tatyana Kudrenok
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