Japan Cabinet support falls amid naphtha concerns

The survey showed that 70.6% of respondents are concerned about disruptions in supplies of petroleum-derived naphtha amid the conflict in the Middle East.

At the same time, 70.5% said the government should encourage the public to conserve energy due to possible oil supply shortages.

Naphtha is used in the production of ethylene and other chemicals needed for plastics, insulation foam, adhesives, medical products and printing ink solvents.

According to the report, Japanese companies including Calbee Inc. and Kagome Co. have already switched some products to simplified packaging. Environment Minister Hirotaka Ishihara also urged residents not to excessively stockpile household trash bags.

The Japanese government has repeatedly stated that sufficient volumes of naphtha have been secured and there will be no disruption in supplies. Prime Minister Takaichi said authorities would respond flexibly if additional energy-saving measures become necessary.

The poll also showed that 57.2% opposed Japan’s recent easing of restrictions on lethal weapon exports, while 37.1% supported the move.

In addition, 83% of respondents supported allowing a woman to become emperor, while 73.9% backed allowing female members of the imperial family to retain their status after marriage.

Support for the ruling Liberal Democratic Party fell to 36.2%.

The nationwide telephone poll covered randomly selected households and mobile phone users across Japan.

Earlier, it was reported that Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said Japan had secured enough naphtha-based chemical products to meet domestic demand until after the beginning of next year following efforts to diversify procurement sources outside the Middle East.