Tokyo and Dushanbe deepen ties in water and power sectors

According to the Ministry of Energy and Water Resources of Tajikistan, as part of this cooperation, a meeting was held in Dushanbe between Tajikistan’s Minister of Energy and Water Resources Daler Juma and Japan’s Parliamentary Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Eri Arfiya. The discussions focused on the implementation of key energy projects, including the construction of a new electrical substation in Dushanbe and the reconstruction of the Varzob-2 hydropower plant.

During the meeting, the sides reviewed the current state and future prospects of bilateral relations between Tajikistan and Japan in energy and water sectors. Special attention was paid to expanding cooperation in investment, attracting modern technologies, and applying Japan’s advanced expertise to the development of Tajikistan’s energy and water resources.

Earlier, it was reported that Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan had strengthened cooperation in transboundary water management.