Tokenization could simplify businesses’ access to investment — Majilis Deputy

Speaking at the roundtable discussion “Development of the Crypto Industry and Regulatory Issues in the Republic of Kazakhstan,” Peruashev said the country had previously lagged behind in the development of the crypto market but now has an opportunity to accelerate growth in the sector.

He noted that digital assets could serve as a tool for attracting investment and improving businesses’ access to financing, particularly by reducing bureaucratic barriers.

“There are companies with stable cash flows and predictable returns. They could issue tokenized instruments that would provide a source of funding without the excessive bureaucracy characteristic of traditional banking mechanisms,” he said.

Peruashev also stressed the importance of developing stablecoins and asset tokenization, noting that such instruments are already being adopted in parts of the financial market.

According to him, digital financial instruments could play a significant role in supporting the real economy, including industrial and infrastructure projects, while helping attract additional investment to Kazakhstan.

He added that reducing regulatory risks and building an effective framework for cooperation between government agencies, businesses and crypto market participants remains a key priority.

“We are ready to support the development of this sector and work together to find solutions that will help eliminate the existing gap more quickly and strengthen Kazakhstan’s position in the digital economy,” he said.

The Majilis deputy called for closer ties between the real economy and digital financial technologies, saying this could generate synergies and strengthen Kazakhstan’s appeal to investors.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said Alatau is set to become the region’s first crypto city.