Tokayev’s visit to Washington opens a new chapter in Kazakhstan–U.S. relations

The C5+1 Leaders’ Summit, bringing together the heads of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, and the United States, was hailed by both sides as a “historic meeting.” President Tokayev expressed deep appreciation to President Donald Trump for hosting the summit and emphasized that it “marks the beginning of a truly new era in the partnership between Central Asia and the United States.”

“I am convinced that your wise and courageous policy deserves decisive support around the world, and I share your views,” President Tokayev said. “Under your leadership, America is entering a new golden age. Your far-sighted concept of ‘Making America Great Again’ inspires me in implementing the large-scale strategy of building a Fair and Strong Kazakhstan based on the principles of Law and Order.”

President Trump, in turn, commended Tokayev’s leadership, calling Kazakhstan “a true partner in peace and prosperity.”

In addition, President Trump also commented that a future visit to Kazakhstan remained a possibility. “I wouldn't rule out the possibility [of visiting Kazakhstan – Ed.]. I believe all of these areas are very important. You never know what will happen in a year. Your country has enormous natural resources, and you have an outstanding president,” Donald Trump said.

Economic and technological cooperation

The visit produced over 30 agreements totaling $17.2 billion, signed during the C5+1 Business Conference and at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. The deals cover critical sectors such as aviation, mining, agriculture, digital innovation, and education.

Key highlights include:

· Air Astana’s agreement with Boeing for the purchase of 15 new 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft.

· John Deere’s $2.5 billion plan with AgromashHolding KZ to produce more than 3,000 units of agricultural machinery in Kostanay and Turkestan, establishing Kazakhstan as a regional hub.

· Tau-Ken Samruk’s partnership with Cove Capital to develop tungsten deposits in Karaganda worth $1.1 billion.

· Freedom Holding Corp. and NVIDIA’s $2 billion memorandum to advance artificial intelligence and digital training in Kazakhstan.

· Beeline Kazakhstan and Starlink’s agreement to roll out satellite-based Direct-to-Cell connectivity across the country.

· A memorandum between Kazakhstan’s Ministry of AI and OpenAI, Coursera, and Arizona State University to promote digital literacy and AI education.

· An MoU on critical minerals cooperation signed by Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Industry and the U.S. Department of Commerce, reinforcing Kazakhstan’s role in securing global supply chains.

“The United States has invested over $100 billion in our economy, accounting for 80% of all American investment in Central Asia,” Tokayev said. “Today’s agreements show that our partnership continues to grow in scope and depth.”

Kazakhstan joins the Abraham Accords

A major geopolitical development was President Tokayev’s decision for Kazakhstan to join the Abraham Accords, making it the first country to do so during President Trump’s second term.

“I just held a great call between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, of Israel, and President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, of Kazakhstan,” Trump wrote on Truth Social post. “Kazakhstan is the first Country of my Second Term to join the Abraham Accords, the first of many. This is a major step forward in building bridges across the World. Today, more Nations are lining up to embrace Peace and Prosperity through my Abraham Accords.”

The move was praised in Washington as a symbol of interfaith dialogue and a new step toward stabilizing the Middle East. According to the White House, Kazakhstan’s participation “demonstrates its leadership in promoting peace, tolerance, and cooperation between the Muslim world and Israel.”

TRIPP initiative and regional connectivity

President Tokayev also expressed Kazakhstan’s support for the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP) initiative, designed to promote trade, energy, and infrastructure connectivity across Eurasia.

“Kazakhstan stands ready to cooperate within the TRIPP initiative,” Tokayev said. “This project will strengthen global connectivity and contribute to economic stability and prosperity across our region.”

Observers note that the TRIPP framework could accelerate development of the Middle Corridor — the Trans-Caspian transport route linking China to Europe — and align with Kazakhstan’s own long-term investment in the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR).

Political dialogue and institutional links

President Tokayev also met with senior U.S. lawmakers, including Representatives Jimmy Panetta, Carol Miller, Bill Huizenga, and Sydney Kamlager-Dove. He thanked members of the U.S.–Kazakhstan Congressional Caucus for their contributions to strengthening bilateral ties.

President Tokayev emphasized the important role of the U.S. Congress in strengthening friendly relations with Kazakhstan and expressed appreciation to the lawmakers for their personal contribution to advancing the expanded strategic partnership between the two countries.

He noted that the activity of the U.S.–Kazakhstan Congressional Caucus, led by Representative Jimmy Panetta, plays a significant role in deepening political dialogue, broadening economic cooperation, and fostering closer ties between the peoples of both nations.

Members of Congress, in turn, commended Kazakhstan’s ongoing political and economic modernization and confirmed their readiness to support the development of multifaceted bilateral relations. President Tokayev invited American legislators to visit Kazakhstan to further enhance mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries.

Tokayev also met Chevron Chairman Michael Wirth, praising the company’s contribution to the Tengiz and Karachaganak projects and confirming plans for continued collaboration in extraction, refining, and transport.

Diplomatic maturity and strategic vision

According to Miras Zhiyenbayev, Advisor to the Chairman of the Board for International Affairs at Maqsut Narikbayev University, the summit demonstrated both Kazakhstan’s diplomatic maturity and the deepening engagement between the U.S. and the region.

“Kazakhstan returns from Washington with tangible economic results: agreements worth $17 billion and a strengthened role as a reliable jurisdiction for international investors,” Zhiyenbayev said.

“The United States gained access to one of the most promising markets for logistics, innovation, and new technologies. Central Asia is no longer a ‘landlocked region,’ but a region on the crossroads of global economic transformation.”

He described Kazakhstan’s decision to join the Abraham Accords as “a logical and visionary step consistent with its diplomatic culture and its reputation as a nation of peace and dialogue.”

A partnership for the future

The summit coincided with the tenth anniversary of the C5+1 dialogue, established in 2015. For the first time, the platform has moved beyond political consultation to become a mechanism for practical cooperation, underscored by large-scale commercial and technological projects.

The outcomes of the meetings in Washington reflected the growing scope of Kazakhstan–U.S. engagement — from critical minerals and energy to digital transformation and education. The discussions confirmed a shared commitment to stability, innovation, and long-term partnership across Central Asia.

By reinforcing Kazakhstan’s role as a regional leader and trusted international partner, the summit has laid the groundwork for a new phase of cooperation that connects economic progress with broader goals of peace and sustainable development. The agreements signed in Washington are expected to become a foundation for deeper collaboration and a more resilient regional architecture in the years ahead.

