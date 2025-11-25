Abai honored: Memorial site, museum unveiled in Kyrgyzstan's Osh

A street, museum, garden square, and monument dedicated to the eminent Kazakh philosopher, poet, and composer Abai were officially unveiled in the Kyrgyz city of Osh.

The Osh City Hall press service reported that the ceremony was attended by Kazakh Minister of Culture and Information Aida Balayeva, Kazakhstan’s Consul General in Osh Mukhtar Karibay, Osh Mayor Zhenishbek Toktorbaev, the leadership of the President's Plenipotentiary Representative Office in the Osh region, and city residents.

Photo credit: Osh City Hall

The monument and museum are located in the garden square, spanning 3,000 sq. meters.

"The monument to Abai installed at the beginning of the street is not just an architectural object. It is a monument to brotherhood, a symbol of a shared cultural space for the youth," Mayor Zhenishbek Toktorbaev noted.

As Qazinform previously reported, a monument to Abai was opened in Bishkek in May 2022. Presidents of Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Sadyr Japarov, took part in the ceremony held in the Central Alley of the Theatre Square.