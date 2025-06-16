EN
    Tokayev welcomes China’s Xi Jinping at Akorda

    18:15, 16 June 2025

    Kazakh leader Kassym-Jomart Tokayev warmly welcomed Chinese Chairman Xi Jinping to the Akorda Presidential Palace, as the latter arrived in Astana earlier today, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.

    Tokayev welcomes China’s Xi Jinping at Akorda
    Photo credit: Akorda

    Upon the Chinese Chairman's arrival, both presidents went into the room to hold talks.

    Tokayev welcomes China’s Xi Jinping at Akorda
    Photo credit: Akorda

    As reported previously, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev welcomed Xi Jinping at the Astana Airport. 

    In the Airport's terminal, the Chinese President was warmly welcomed by the children, who greeted him in Kazakh and Chinese.

