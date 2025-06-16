Tokayev welcomes China’s Xi Jinping at Akorda
18:15, 16 June 2025
Kazakh leader Kassym-Jomart Tokayev warmly welcomed Chinese Chairman Xi Jinping to the Akorda Presidential Palace, as the latter arrived in Astana earlier today, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
Upon the Chinese Chairman's arrival, both presidents went into the room to hold talks.
As reported previously, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev welcomed Xi Jinping at the Astana Airport.
In the Airport's terminal, the Chinese President was warmly welcomed by the children, who greeted him in Kazakh and Chinese.