EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Tokayev welcomed by Pakistani President, PM at Islamabad airport

    18:45, 3 February 2026

    Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was welcomed by Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at the airport in Islamabad, Qazinform News Agency cites Akorda. 

    Tokayev welcomed by Pakistan President, PM at Islamabad airport
    Photo credit: Akorda

    The formal ceremonial welcome featured the guard of honor and 21-gun salute for the Kazakh President’s state visit to Pakistan.

    Tokayev welcomed by Pakistan President, PM at Islamabad airport
    Photo credit: Akorda

    There was also a group of children, waving the flags of Kazakhstan and Pakistan.

    Tokayev welcomed by Pakistan President, PM at Islamabad airport
    Photo credit: Akorda

    On February 4, high-level talks are slated between the countries, focusing on prospects for strengthening political, trade-economic, cultural and humanitarian cooperation.

    Earlier, Qazinform reported Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrives in Pakistan for a state visit. The visit of the Head of State is viewed as a step toward shifting bilateral relations into a project-oriented mode, with concrete routes, contracts, market access, logistics, and transit.

    Akorda Presidential Residence President of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan-Pakistan Pakistan Politics
    Seilkhanov
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All