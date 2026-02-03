Tokayev welcomed by Pakistani President, PM at Islamabad airport

The formal ceremonial welcome featured the guard of honor and 21-gun salute for the Kazakh President’s state visit to Pakistan.

Photo credit: Akorda

There was also a group of children, waving the flags of Kazakhstan and Pakistan.

Photo credit: Akorda

On February 4, high-level talks are slated between the countries, focusing on prospects for strengthening political, trade-economic, cultural and humanitarian cooperation.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrives in Pakistan for a state visit. The visit of the Head of State is viewed as a step toward shifting bilateral relations into a project-oriented mode, with concrete routes, contracts, market access, logistics, and transit.