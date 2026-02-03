Tokayev welcomed by Pakistani President, PM at Islamabad airport
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was welcomed by Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at the airport in Islamabad, Qazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
The formal ceremonial welcome featured the guard of honor and 21-gun salute for the Kazakh President’s state visit to Pakistan.
There was also a group of children, waving the flags of Kazakhstan and Pakistan.
On February 4, high-level talks are slated between the countries, focusing on prospects for strengthening political, trade-economic, cultural and humanitarian cooperation.
Earlier, Qazinform reported Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrives in Pakistan for a state visit. The visit of the Head of State is viewed as a step toward shifting bilateral relations into a project-oriented mode, with concrete routes, contracts, market access, logistics, and transit.