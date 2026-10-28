Tokayev warns of trust crisis among major world powers

“Frankly speaking, not all issues related to protecting our independence and sovereignty have been fully resolved. This means we still face numerous pressing tasks. To address them successfully, we must first ensure unity of our society. It is quite clear that without unity and harmony, there can be neither reform nor progress,” the President said.

According to Tokayev, global challenges are becoming increasingly dangerous.

“Unfounded mutual accusations and covert confrontations between states are intensifying, while a deep crisis of mutual trust has emerged among major and influential powers. Uncontrolled and unregulated migration flows have increased significantly. We have seen how this has seriously undermined the security of several European countries,” Tokayev said.

He also drew attention to the crisis of authority facing the United Nations and the declining significance of international law.

“In short, the modern world has entered an era of uncertainty, and politicians and experts have no consensus on what the future will look like. It would not be an exaggeration to say that the entire humanity is living in an era of upheaval and instability. Even during the Cold War, the situation was never this complex and unpredictable,” Tokayev stated.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is delivering his annual State-of-the-Nation Address in Qurultay.