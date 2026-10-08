Tokayev warns of digital technology threats from terrorists and drug cartels

The Head of State noted that amid global turbulence, preserving peace and stability in the region remains the foremost priority.

“Terrorism, drug trafficking, arms and human trafficking, illegal migration, organized crime and fraud continue to pose serious security threats. The risk that digital technologies will fall into the hands of attackers, in particular terrorists and drug cartels, is particularly alarming. Clearly, our methods of countering these threats must keep pace with the times. Regular meetings of the Security Council Secretaries of the Central Asian states make a significant contribution to strengthening cooperation in this area. The third meeting was held on 23-24 April in Dushanbe. We highly value the Regional Security and Stability Concept and the Catalogue of Security Risks and Measures for Their Prevention adopted last year in Tashkent. It is important to ensure their consistent and comprehensive implementation,” the President stated.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev devoted particular attention to strengthening cultural and humanitarian ties. According to him, the countries of the region share a rich historical and cultural heritage.

“Over recent years, intercultural contacts have intensified significantly, with exhibitions, film festivals, forums and commemorative events being held on a regular basis. I believe this process should be given further impetus through youth exchanges, inter-university and scientific cooperation, and dialogue among creative communities. The establishment of a common information space is a natural continuation of our efforts to deepen these ties. As you know, Kazakhstan has put forward an initiative to establish a regional television channel based on Silk Way Kazakhstan TV channel,” the Head of State proposed.

Earlier, it was reported that the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, arrived in Turkmenistan on a working visit. The President will also attend the Meeting of the CIS Council of Heads of State and the Caspian Environmental Summit.