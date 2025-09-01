Tokayev warns Caspian Sea situation approaching ecological catastrophe

Today, within the framework of such a representative forum, I want to draw your attention to a very delicate yet serious matter - the alarming situation around the Caspian Sea. The condition is approaching an ecological catastrophe. This issue could well become a priority for long-term consultations within the SCO. Therefore, I proposed today the establishment of a Water Research Center in Astana under the auspices of the SCO. Recently, with the participation of the UN Secretary-General, the UN Center for Sustainable Development for Central Asia and Afghanistan was opened in Almaty. This reaffirms our firm commitment to the principles of multilateral diplomacy. Taking this opportunity, I would also like to inform all partners of Kazakhstan’s decision to host a Regional Environmental Summit in Astana in April 2026, in partnership with the United Nations, said Tokayev.

The Kazakh President reminded participants that next year will mark the 25th anniversary of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed his confidence that this important milestone will mark the beginning of a new golden era, during which the "SCO will undoubtedly strengthen its role and positive influence in addressing the most pressing global challenges of our time".

Earlier, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stated that Kazakhstan is actively involved in all processes aimed at fostering financial, economic, investment and technological cooperation within the SCO.