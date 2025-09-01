Kazakh President backs creation of SCO Development Bank
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stated on Monday that Kazakhstan is actively involved in all processes aimed at fostering financial, economic, investment and technological cooperation within the SCO, Akorda reports.
We support the creation of the SCO Development Bank as a useful mechanism to promote the economies of member countries. Kazakhstan will continue to contribute to enhancing regional connectivity. Particular attention should be given to advancing and aligning such large-scale initiatives as the Belt and Road with the Eurasian Economic Union, as well as the North–South and Middle Corridor transport routes, stated Tokayev.
The President also emphasized the growing importance of developing common rules and ethical standards for the use of artificial intelligence technologies.
In this regard, President Tokayev supported the creation of a Global Artificial Intelligence Organization with its headquarters in Shanghai.
As reported previously, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan attended on Monday the SCO Plus summit in the northern port city of Tianjin, China.