Tokayev urges stronger security measures amid Middle Corridor freight traffic growth

The Head of State noted that strengthening economic cooperation among the region's countries and implementing joint infrastructure projects are closely linked to security issues.

"The Trans-Caspian International Transport Route is becoming a strategic element of Eurasian logistics. Its significance is growing exponentially amid the transformation of global supply chains and rising geopolitical tensions. Meanwhile, the increase in cargo traffic poses certain risks. The point at issue is transnational crime: the smuggling of contraband, drugs, and weapons," said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

Photo credit: Akorda

The President highlighted the need to harness the existing potential of the Central Asia–China format to build an effective regional security system.

"Ministries of internal affairs, in my view, must strengthen cooperation with one another and share information on the most sensitive issues related to security and public order. This fully aligns with the needs and aspirations of our peoples. They demand that the leaders of their states take the most urgent and effective measures to establish order and create favorable conditions for a normal, safe life so that our children feel secure, and citizens can confidently say that the leaders of our countries and the ministers of internal affairs and other agencies are making efforts to ensure the necessary public order in accordance with the law," emphasized the Head of State.

Photo credit: Akorda

Photo credit: Akorda

According to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Kazakhstan attaches much importance to developing cooperation with the People's Republic of China and Central Asian states based on mutual trust, good neighborliness, and shared responsibility.

Photo credit: Akorda

Photo credit: Akorda

The meeting participants reaffirmed their intention to expand practical cooperation, strengthen the exchange of operational information, develop professional contacts, and integrate modern technologies into law enforcement agencies' activities.

Photo credit: Akorda

In conclusion, the President expressed confidence that the outcomes of the meeting will provide additional impetus to strengthening partnership and cooperation in ensuring security across Central Asia and China.

As Qazinform reported earlier, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Wang Xiaohong, Minister of Public Security of China; Ulan Niyazbekov, Minister of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan; Ramazon Rahimzoda, Minister of Internal Affairs of Tajikistan; Muhammet Hydyrov, Minister of Internal Affairs of Turkmenistan; and Aziz Tashpulatov, Minister of Internal Affairs of Uzbekistan. The officials arrived in Astana to participate in the second Central Asia–China meeting of law enforcement agencies.