President visits respirator and gas mask manufacturing plant in Astana
As part of today’s working trip around Astana's social facilities and enterprises, the Head of State has familiarized himself with the activity of MFA International, a respirator and gas mask manufacturing plant, Kazinform News Agency learned from the Akorda press service.
In 2020, MFA Maske, Turkish manufacturer specializing in respiratory protective equipment, including dust and gas masks, and their filters, took a decision to expand its geography and invest in Kazakhstan. The Kazakh capital started the construction of the plant for the manufacture of medical and industrial respirators, gas masks and their filters, for the protection from chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear threats.
The project estimated at $10 billion was implemented at the expense of the company’s own investment.
Earlier, the President visited the Stadler Kazakhstan factory.