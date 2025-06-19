EN
    President visits respirator and gas mask manufacturing plant in Astana

    15:53, 19 June 2025

    As part of today’s working trip around Astana's social facilities and enterprises, the Head of State has familiarized himself with the activity of MFA International, a respirator and gas mask manufacturing plant, Kazinform News Agency learned from the Akorda press service.   

    Photo credit: Akorda

     In 2020, MFA Maske, Turkish manufacturer specializing in respiratory protective equipment, including dust and gas masks, and their filters, took a decision to expand its geography and invest in Kazakhstan. The Kazakh capital started the construction of the plant for the manufacture of medical and industrial respirators, gas masks and their filters, for the protection from chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear threats.

    Photo credit: Akorda

    The project estimated at $10 billion was implemented at the expense of the company’s own investment.

    Photo credit: Akorda
    Photo credit: Akorda
    Photo credit: Akorda

    Earlier, the President visited the Stadler Kazakhstan factory.

    President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev Kazakhstan Astana Industry
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Автор
