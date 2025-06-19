President visits respirator and gas mask manufacturing plant in Astana

In 2020, MFA Maske, Turkish manufacturer specializing in respiratory protective equipment, including dust and gas masks, and their filters, took a decision to expand its geography and invest in Kazakhstan. The Kazakh capital started the construction of the plant for the manufacture of medical and industrial respirators, gas masks and their filters, for the protection from chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear threats.

The project estimated at $10 billion was implemented at the expense of the company’s own investment.

