Tokayev urges diplomacy over force in Ukraine, Gaza, and beyond

On Ukraine, he stressed the human cost and the necessity of political flexibility.

“Territorial disputes are never easy to resolve and require mutual restraint and responsibility for the sake of future generations,” he said.

Regarding Gaza, Tokayev warned of a worsening humanitarian crisis and reaffirmed support for the two-state solution under the UN’s central role.

“Kazakhstan calls for full protection of all civilians, and unhindered humanitarian access in strict compliance with international humanitarian law… Kazakhstan acknowledges diplomatic initiatives aimed at regional reconciliation in the Middle East, including the Arab Peace Initiative, the New York Declaration, the Abraham Accords, and others,” he emphasized.

Tokayev also pointed to encouraging examples of conflict resolution, including U.S.-mediated normalization between Azerbaijan and Armenia. For him, these cases prove that even entrenched disputes can be settled through dialogue.

Kazakh President warned against framing global divisions as inevitable clashes of civilizations. Instead, he urged leaders to protect universal human goods such as science, medicine, and culture from political manipulation.

“When political leaders make irresponsible statements or take reckless decisions, manipulating religion and identity for political gain, they in fact seriously damage the trust and goodwill in striving for peace,” he cautioned.

Earlier, Kazinform News Agency reported that Tokayev offered Kazakhstan as platform for nuclear disarmament talks at UNGA.