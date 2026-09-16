South Korea’s parliament speaker highlights growing strategic ties with Kazakhstan

The South Korean parliament speaker congratulated President Tokayev on Kazakhstan’s constitutional reform and parliamentary elections.

I would first like to congratulate you on the successful constitutional reform and parliamentary elections held in Kazakhstan. I believe this demonstrates the high level of trust in you as President, Cho said.

He noted that Kazakhstan and South Korea have consistently expanded cooperation across various sectors in recent years.

I am therefore very pleased that, following your visit to Korea, relations between our countries have been elevated to the level of a future-oriented comprehensive strategic partnership, Cho said.

Cho Jeong-sik described Kazakhstan as South Korea’s largest trade and investment partner in Central Asia.

He highlighted the importance of bilateral cooperation in energy, digitalization and artificial intelligence, while also welcoming the expansion of cultural, humanitarian and tourism exchanges between the two countries.

I hope that Kazakhstan and the Republic of Korea will continue to move more actively toward mutually beneficial cooperation and shared prosperity. The National Assembly of the Republic of Korea will actively support these efforts, Cho said.

The speaker also announced that the fourth meeting of Speakers of the Parliaments of the Republic of Korea and Central Asian countries is scheduled to take place in Kazakhstan next spring.

I also plan to participate in this forum and hope to meet with you again in Kazakhstan, Cho said.

Following the meeting, Tokayev and Cho expressed confidence that Kazakhstan and South Korea would continue to steadily strengthen cooperation across the full range of bilateral relations.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan and South Korea would mark the 90th anniversary of Korean resettlement.