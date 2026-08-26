Kazakh president calls for proper use of AI in secondary education system

President Tokayev recalled he had signed a special decree on the introduction of artificial intelligence in the education system this May.

The president said its execution prior to the new academic year had fallen short, calling it a ‘major oversight.’ “In any case, this is unacceptable in the context of rapid technological advancement,” he said.

According to Tokayev, the situation requires immediate and effective steps for the systematization and proper use of artificial intelligence by children and teachers.

Looking ahead, the president stressed that in his upcoming address he would task young individuals, particularly in rural areas, with utilizing digital technology and smartphones to create sustainable revenue streams.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also highlighted the need to transition from a digital state to a digital national economy.

AI tools are not just for fun - they are ways to make a living, he said.

Noting that higher education facilities already operate under an interuniversity standard governing the ethical and legal use of AI, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev ordered the Government to replicate this framework within secondary and vocational education systems.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstani students would receive cash prizes for science project wins.