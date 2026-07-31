Tokayev to attend Consultative Meeting of Heads of State of Central Asia and Azerbaijan
09:56, 31 July 2026
From July 31 to August 1, at the invitation of Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will visit the city of Cholpon-Ata to participate in the Informal Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia and Azerbaijan, Qazinform News Agency learned from the Akorda.
The heads of state are expected to discuss regional cooperation issues and interaction between Central Asian countries and Azerbaijan.
Earlier, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held talks with his Tajik counterpart, Emomali Rahmon, in Astana. The talks focused on expanding trade and economic ties, cooperation in transport, logistics, and energy, as well as previously reached summit-level agreements.