Presidents of Kazakhstan and Tajikistan discuss strategic partnership

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev thanked Emomali Rahmon for attending the opening ceremony of the Games of the Future 2026 as a guest of honor.

During the meeting, the presidents praised the current level of Kazakh-Tajik relations, which are steadily developing in the spirit of strategic partnership and allied cooperation.

They highlighted the importance of regular political dialogue and active contacts between the two countries' governments and business communities.

The talks focused on expanding trade and economic ties, cooperation in transport, logistics, and energy, as well as previously reached summit-level agreements.

The heads of state also exchanged views on current regional and international issues and discussed the schedule of upcoming joint multilateral events.

Qazinform News Agency reported earlier that President Tokayev opened the Games of the Future 2026 in Astana. The ceremony marked the official start of the international tournament, which runs in Astana from July 29 to August 9.