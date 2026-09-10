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    Tokayev calls on OTS states to strengthen cooperation among law-enforcement agencies

    17:36, 10 September 2026

    On the eve of the meeting of the Ministers of Interior of the Organization of Turkic States, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with the heads of law-enforcement authorities from OTS member states in Akorda, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Tokayev, OTS
    Photo credit: Akorda

    According to the press service of Akorda, those attending the meeting were the ministers of interior of Azerbaijan – Vilayat Eyvazov, Kyrgyzstan – Ulan Niyazbekov, Türkiye – Mustafa Çiftçi, Uzbekistan – Aziz Tashpulatov, and Kazakhstan – Erzhan Sadenov.

    The article is being updated

    Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev President of Kazakhstan Organization of Turkic States (OTS) Politics Ministry of Internal Affairs
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
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