Tokayev calls on OTS states to strengthen cooperation among law-enforcement agencies
17:36, 10 September 2026
On the eve of the meeting of the Ministers of Interior of the Organization of Turkic States, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with the heads of law-enforcement authorities from OTS member states in Akorda, Qazinform News Agency reports.
According to the press service of Akorda, those attending the meeting were the ministers of interior of Azerbaijan – Vilayat Eyvazov, Kyrgyzstan – Ulan Niyazbekov, Türkiye – Mustafa Çiftçi, Uzbekistan – Aziz Tashpulatov, and Kazakhstan – Erzhan Sadenov.
The article is being updated