Tokayev to address The Games of the Future 2026 opening ceremony

More than 800 phygital athletes from 34 countries will compete in the tournament, which will be held in Astana from July 29 through August 9.

President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov, and President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon will participate in the opening ceremony.

Earlier, it was reported that the President's TV and Radio Complex will cover The Games of the Future 2026 opening ceremony and key competitions.