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    Tokayev to address The Games of the Future 2026 opening ceremony

    11:15, 29 July 2026

    Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will address the opening ceremony of The Games of the Future 2026 international multi-sport tournament, Qazinform News Agency learned from the Akorda press service.

    The Games of the Future 2026, Tokayev
    Photo credit: Akorda

    More than 800 phygital athletes from 34 countries will compete in the tournament, which will be held in Astana from July 29 through August 9.

    President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov, and President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon will participate in the opening ceremony.

    Earlier, it was reported that the President's TV and Radio Complex will cover The Games of the Future 2026 opening ceremony and key competitions.

    Games of the Future 2026 Kazakhstan President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev Tajikistan Uzbekistan
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
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