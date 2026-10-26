Tokayev thanks world leaders for Republic Day congratulations
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed his gratitude to foreign leaders for their congratulations on the occasion of Kazakhstan's national holiday, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Akorda press service.
"I am grateful to all Heads of State and Government, as well as major international organizations, for their sincere congratulations and warm wishes on the occasion of the Republic Day of Kazakhstan. The people of sovereign Kazakhstan deeply appreciate your goodwill towards my country," the Head of State wrote in a post on social media platform X.
KAZ/RUS/ENG Республика күніне орай жолдаған риясыз құттықтаулары мен жылы лебіздері үшін барлық мемлекеттер және үкіметтер басшыларына, сондай-ақ ірі халықаралық ұйымдардың жетекшілеріне алғыс айтамын. Егемен елімізге арнаған ізгі тілектеріңізді халқымыз ризашылықпен қабылдады. Благодарен всем главам государств и правительств, а также крупных международных организаций за искренние поздравления и теплые пожелания по случаю Дня Республики Казахстан. Ваше доброе отношение к моей стране с чувством признательности воспринято народом суверенного Казахстана. I am grateful to all Heads of State and Government, as well as major international organizations, for their sincere congratulations and warm wishes on the occasion of the Republic Day of Kazakhstan. The people of sovereign Kazakhstan deeply appreciate your goodwill towards my country.— Qasym-Jomart Toqayev (@TokayevKZ) October 26, 2026
Earlier, on October 24, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received congratulatory messages from heads of foreign states and leaders of international organizations on the occasion of Kazakhstan’s national holiday, Republic Day.