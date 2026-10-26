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    Tokayev thanks world leaders for Republic Day congratulations

    10:24, 26 October 2026

    President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed his gratitude to foreign leaders for their congratulations on the occasion of Kazakhstan's national holiday, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Akorda press service.

    Akorda
    Photo: Akorda

    "I am grateful to all Heads of State and Government, as well as major international organizations, for their sincere congratulations and warm wishes on the occasion of the Republic Day of Kazakhstan. The people of sovereign Kazakhstan deeply appreciate your goodwill towards my country," the Head of State wrote in a post on social media platform X.

    Earlier, on October 24, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received congratulatory messages from heads of foreign states and leaders of international organizations on the occasion of Kazakhstan’s national holiday, Republic Day.

    President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev Foreign policy Republic Day Akorda Presidential Residence
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
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