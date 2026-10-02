Kazakhstan to present its vision for international AI regulation at G20
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has chaired the third meeting of the Council for Artificial Intelligence Development in Akorda to discuss deep digital transformation of the industrial sector, Qazinform News Agency reports.
President Tokayev expressed support for the “Washington model” of safe and responsible development of AI technologies, according to the press service of Akorda.
The Head of State also raised another issue of strategic importance. According to him, U.S. President Donald Trump and leaders of major technology companies have recently signed a voluntary agreement on safe and responsible development of AI technologies.
“I welcome this highly important and timely initiative. It reflects a common understanding that the risks associated with artificial intelligence extend beyond national borders and require coordinated action by both governments and businesses. After careful review by experts, the agreement signed in Washington, D.C., could be considered by all interested countries as a model to be implemented globally in the field of artificial intelligence. I believe that the "Washington model" could serve as the basis for an international treaty under the auspices of the United Nations.
Kazakhstan supports the safe and responsible development of artificial intelligence. In this regard, we are ready to serve as a platform for constructive international dialogue on these issues. Our Council has already proven its practical importance. Therefore, I ask its members to submit concrete proposals as soon as possible regarding Kazakhstan’s international initiative in this area. Our shared vision will be presented at the G20 Summit in Miami in December this year,” Kassym-Jomart Tokayev concluded.