Tokayev tasks new FM with strengthening protection of Kazakh citizens abroad

During the meeting, the Head of State set out key tasks for the Foreign Ministry, entrusting Tileuberdi with the consistent promotion of Kazakhstan’s national interests, the strengthening of a balanced foreign policy, and the advancement of economic diplomacy.

Special emphasis was placed on expanding multilateral cooperation and improving the efficiency of work to protect the rights and interests of Kazakh citizens abroad.

The meeting also reviewed the schedule of upcoming international events with the participation of the Head of State.

Earlier, it was reported that President Tokayev on Wednesday signed a decree appointing Mukhtar Tileuberdi as Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan.