Kazakhstan appoints new foreign minister

According to the decree, Tleuberdi has been relieved of his previous position.

Born on June 30, 1968, Tleuberdi graduated from Kirov Kazakh State University. He also completed training at the Institute of Asian and African Studies at Moscow State University and the Language Institute at Yonsei University in South Korea. He speaks English and Korean.

Tleuberdi began his diplomatic career at Kazakhstan’s Foreign Ministry in 1993 as an attaché, later holding a number of positions in the ministry’s central office and serving at Kazakhstan’s embassies in South Korea and Israel.

He was appointed Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs in 2003 and subsequently served as Kazakhstan’s ambassador to Malaysia, Indonesia, Brunei and the Philippines.

From 2009, Tleuberdi served as ambassador to Switzerland, while also representing Kazakhstan in Liechtenstein and the Vatican and serving as the country’s permanent representative to the UN Office and other international organizations in Geneva.

He served as First Deputy Foreign Minister from 2016 to 2019 before being appointed Foreign Minister on September 18, 2019. In 2021, he became Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister.

In 2023, Tleuberdi was appointed Kazakhstan’s ambassador to Austria, a position he held before returning to head the Foreign Ministry.

Earlier, Qazinform reported President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had signed a decree to appoint Erlan Karin as Vice President of Kazakhstan following his election by the Qurultay deputies.