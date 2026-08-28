Tokayev talks about unpredictable global upheavals and AI potential at 1st Qurultay session

“Events in the world are acquiring a chaotic, disorderly character, and it is difficult to predict what awaits us ahead. Not a single state and not a single nation has remained on the sidelines of these cataclysms,” Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted in his speech.

According to the Head of State, the level of trust between the states, especially major powers, has decreased. This, in turn, negatively affects the activities of the UN and its institutions.

“The UN Security Council is not coping with its mission to maintain peace, stability, and security in the world and regions,” he said.

Against this background, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted that the role of regional international organizations has noticeably increased.

The President also drew attention to the strengthening of the role of so-called ‘middle powers’ on the world stage. In his words, Kazakhstan belongs to this category of states.

He went on to pay utmost attention to the rapid development of digital technologies and artificial intelligence.

“It is unknown where this process will ultimately lead, and even current results evoke mixed assessments. At times, this is not fully understood even by those who create these technologies,” the President said.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev cited a forecast that in the near future, artificial intelligence tools may come to replace nuclear weapons.

“This shows that the development of the world is devoid of regularity and logic. And the consequences of this will have to be experienced by future generations,” he added.

Earlier, it was reported that inaugural session of the Qurultay (Unicameral Parliament) had kicked off in Astana.