Tokayev suggests holding first Rectors’ Forum in CA-Russia format in Kazakhstan

Speaking at the 2nd CA-Russia summit in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said that 60 Kazakhstani universities has established partnerships with 50 universities from Russia, with the number of Kazakhstani students studying in Russia exceeding 60,000.

The Kazakh leader proposed to hold the first Forum of Rectors in the Central Asia – Russia format in Kazakhstan, highlighting the intensive scientific and educational exchanges.

In a bid to promote digital cooperation, President Tokayev also called for establishing a joint educational online platform Digital Library of Central Asia – Russia, offering access to courses, lectures, university archives.

Earlier, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev suggested establishing a regional council of competencies in the field of nuclear fuel cycle and radioactive waste management in Kazakhstan.