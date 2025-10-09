Kazakhstan eyes creating regional council on nuclear energy competence

In his remarks, the Head of State hailed enormous potential for cooperation in the energy sector.

Thanks to the trilateral gas union of Russia, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan, a new energy framework is taking shape in the region, ensuring reliable gas supplies for both citizens and industry, said President Tokayev.

The Kazakh leader also highlighted the role the Caspian Pipeline Consortium plays, saying the nearly 63 million tons of Kazakhstani oil were transported via the system in 2024.

Tokayev went on to add that the so-called eastern vector is becoming particular relevant.

Kazakhstan serves as a transit link for the transportation of Russian oil to China, amounting to up to 10 million tons per year. In 2024, shipments already exceeded this figure. Considering the growing transit dynamics, there is potential to further increase these volumes. Recently, an important agreement on cooperation in the gas sector was signed in St. Petersburg between Kazakhstan and Russia, said the President.

The Kazakh leader noted that cooperation in the field of nuclear energy with Russia has been provided with strong impetus. Tokayev said: “Construction of the first-ever nuclear power plant in Kazakhstan with participation of Russia’s Rosatom opens a new page in the strategic partnership between the two countries.”

Cooperation in the nuclear sector will ensure the development of a wide range of related sectors. This is critically important for us. We propose establishing in Kazakhstan a regional council of competencies in the nuclear fuel cycle and radioactive waste management. Strengthening the modern research base and the system for training qualified personnel is also highly relevant. The first step in this direction has already been taken - a branch of the National Research Nuclear University MEPhI has opened in Almaty. We plan to continue this work with the involvement of research institutes from both countries. Recently, I chaired a meeting of the Council on Science, which showed that the potential for such cooperation has not been lost and remains fully viable, said the President.

