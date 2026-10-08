Tokayev suggests developing Central Asian AI Partnership Program

“Kazakhstan is consistently building a comprehensive artificial intelligence ecosystem. The Law on Artificial Intelligence has been adopted, the Digital Qazaqstan strategy is being implemented, supercomputer clusters have been launched, and the International Centre Alem.ai is operating. Given the exceptional importance of this issue, I propose considering the development of a Central Asian Partnership Program on Artificial Intelligence, enabling our research centers, universities and technology companies to exchange information and experience,” the Head of State said.

The President of Kazakhstan believes that the safe use of neural networks is a fundamental requirement. He noted that the risks associated with this issue are already the subject of serious international discussion.

“In my view, we should begin jointly developing approaches to ensure control over critical technologies. In this regard, Kazakhstan has proposed developing a Declaration on the Responsible Use of Artificial Intelligence by the States of Central Asia and Azerbaijan,” Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.

Earlier, the Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, pointed to significant prospects for the development of trade and logistics complexes and industrial cooperation centers being established in the border areas of the countries of the region.