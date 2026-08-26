Tokayev: Strong teacher is a backbone of a progressive nation

This year’s forum is focused on the theme "Human Capital, Knowledge and Progress - Key Values of People’s Constitution."

Congratulating teachers on the opening of the annual conference, Tokayev praised educators from across Kazakhstan and emphasized their role in the country’s development.

“A strong teacher is a backbone of a progressive nation. This is an indisputable truth,” Tokayev said.

He thanked teachers for their substantive reports and constructive proposals, stressing that the education ministry and government should closely monitor the issues raised at the forum and treat them as a strategic priority.

Tokayev noted that countries where teachers are respected have a brighter future. Referring to Abai’s 38th Word of Wisdom, he said that good mentors play a key role in shaping a person’s humanity.

“You make a tremendous contribution to raising an educated, intellectual, progressive and patriotic generation and actively participate in building a competitive nation,” the President said.

Earlier, it was reported that the annual Conference of Kazakhstani Teachers, with the participation of President Tokayev, had kicked off in Astana,