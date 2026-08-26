Annual Conference of Kazakhstani Teachers starts in Astana

This year, the conference is titled “New Constitution – Strategic Foundation of Education System.”

The event serves as a platform for summarizing the past academic year, discussing current issues in education, and identifying key priorities for the new academic year.

The conference includes a large-scale exhibition, "The Future of Education," dedicated to the implementation of artificial intelligence and digital technologies in education. Participants are presented with digital tools, interactive platforms, methodological developments, and technologies demonstrating new approaches to organizing a flexible and effective educational process.

The program also includes a plenary session with the participation of teachers and an awards ceremony.

The conference focuses on the development of the education system, the implementation of digital technologies and AI in the teaching process, training of teachers, as well as the upbringing of children and ensuring their safety in the digital environment.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that President Tokayev presented awards to teachers of winners of international Olympiads.