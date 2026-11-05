Tokayev signs law on establishing Kazakh and Uzbek customs service offices
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has signed the law ratifying the Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the Republic of Uzbekistan on the establishment of representative offices of the two countries' customs services, Qazinform News Agency learned from the Akorda press service.
As it was reported, Qurultay approved the bill in two readings.
The agreement between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan was signed in Tashkent on November 15, 2025. The document aims to establish the legal and organizational framework for cooperation in customs affairs.
The agreement provides for the prompt exchange of information, coordination of customs-related measures, and closer cooperation between the relevant authorities of both countries.
Currently, there are 11 border crossing points along the Kazakhstan-Uzbekistan border, including eight road crossings and three railway crossings.