Tokayev signs law expanding maslikhat powers

The law introduces a new article defining the powers of the head of a maslikhat's administrative office. The official will oversee the office's operations, appoint and dismiss Corps B civil servants, supervise disciplinary and recruitment commissions, ensure compliance with service discipline and anti-corruption legislation, organize maslikhat sessions and committee meetings, prepare draft decisions, coordinate training for deputies, and perform other duties assigned by law.

The amendments also grant maslikhats several new powers, including the authority to:

review the implementation of action plans addressing issues raised during akims' meetings with residents;

participate in the work of budget commissions;

approve municipal sanitation and settlement cleaning rules;

impose disciplinary measures on the chairpersons and members of audit commissions.

In addition, the law shortens the response period for parliamentary inquiries from 30 to 15 days and extends the powers of local community assemblies.

The law further stipulates that chairpersons of regional, district, city of republican significance and Astana maslikhats may serve no more than two consecutive terms.

The law will enter into force on July 26, 2026.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had signed the Law amending certain legislative acts on combating corruption.