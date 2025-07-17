Tokayev signs law decentralizing powers between government levels

The package of amendments involves the development of the capital and cities of republican significance; regulation of specific issues related to land legislation; introduction of the foreigners' registration office; customs regulation; decentralization of powers between the levels of government, simplification of legal regulations; implementation of the national project for upgrading the energy and utilities sectors; improvements to government audit; as well as enhancement of legislation on appraisal activities.

As reported earlier, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had received the Chair of the Supreme Audit Chamber, Alikhan Smailov.