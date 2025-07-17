Tokayev signs law decentralizing powers between government levels
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Thursday inked the law introducing amendments and additions to some acts on the development of the capital and cities of republican significance, national projects, entrepreneurship and optimization of government agencies’ functions, Akorda reports.
The package of amendments involves the development of the capital and cities of republican significance; regulation of specific issues related to land legislation; introduction of the foreigners' registration office; customs regulation; decentralization of powers between the levels of government, simplification of legal regulations; implementation of the national project for upgrading the energy and utilities sectors; improvements to government audit; as well as enhancement of legislation on appraisal activities.
