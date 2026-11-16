Tokayev signs decree dismissing Yermek Sagimbayev as chief of National Security Committee

Sagimbayev graduated from the Kazakh Polytechnic Institute (KazPTI) with a degree in electromechanical engineering and later earned a law degree from Al-Farabi Kazakh National University. In 2021, he also received a master's degree in national security and military affairs from Kazakhstan's National Defense University.

From 1994 to 2006, he served in various positions within the national security agencies, before joining the State Security Service, where he held senior and operational roles from 2006 to 2019.

In 2019, Sagimbayev was appointed Deputy Head of the State Security Service and Head of the Presidential Security Service. He later headed the State Security Service from August 2021 to January 2022.

On January 6, 2022, he was appointed Chairman of Kazakhstan's National Security Committee, reappointed to the post in November of the same year, and retained in the role in August 2026.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had chaired an operational meeting of the Security Council on transport and transit development.