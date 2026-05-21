EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Tokayev signs decree granting state awards to cultural figures

    15:25, 21 May 2026

    By Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has awarded state honors to a number of citizens for their significant contributions to the sphere of culture and special merits to the Republic of Kazakhstan, Qazinform News Agency cites Akorda.

    Tokayev signs decree granting state awards to cultural figures
    Photo credit: Akorda
    Tokayev signs decree granting state awards to cultural figures
    Photo credit: Akorda

    By the presidential decree, the awards presented include the Otan Order, 2nd class Barys Order, 3rd class Barys Order, People's Artist of Kazakhstan title, Honored Worker of Kazakhstan title, Parasat Order, 2nd class Dostyq Order, Kurmet Order, Medal for Distinguished Labor, Medal ‘Shapagat.’

    Tokayev signs decree granting state awards to cultural figures
    Photo credit: Akorda
    Tokayev signs decree granting state awards to cultural figures
    Photo credit: Akorda
    Tokayev signs decree granting state awards to cultural figures
    Photo credit: Akorda
    Tokayev signs decree granting state awards to cultural figures
    Photo credit: Akorda
    Tokayev signs decree granting state awards to cultural figures
    Photo credit: Akorda
    Tokayev signs decree granting state awards to cultural figures
    Photo credit: Akorda
    Tokayev signs decree granting state awards to cultural figures
    Photo credit: Akorda
    Tokayev signs decree granting state awards to cultural figures
    Photo credit: Akorda

    Earlier, Qazinform reported the Kazakh president announces the establishment of the Asyl mura national award. 

    Akorda Presidential Residence President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev Laws, decrees, orders Awards Culture Art
    Seilkhanov
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All