Tokayev signs decree granting state awards to cultural figures
15:25, 21 May 2026
By Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has awarded state honors to a number of citizens for their significant contributions to the sphere of culture and special merits to the Republic of Kazakhstan, Qazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
By the presidential decree, the awards presented include the Otan Order, 2nd class Barys Order, 3rd class Barys Order, People's Artist of Kazakhstan title, Honored Worker of Kazakhstan title, Parasat Order, 2nd class Dostyq Order, Kurmet Order, Medal for Distinguished Labor, Medal ‘Shapagat.’
Earlier, Qazinform reported the Kazakh president announces the establishment of the Asyl mura national award.