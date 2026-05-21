Tokayev signs decree granting state awards to cultural figures

Photo credit: Akorda

By the presidential decree, the awards presented include the Otan Order, 2nd class Barys Order, 3rd class Barys Order, People's Artist of Kazakhstan title, Honored Worker of Kazakhstan title, Parasat Order, 2nd class Dostyq Order, Kurmet Order, Medal for Distinguished Labor, Medal ‘Shapagat.’

Photo credit: Akorda

Photo credit: Akorda

Photo credit: Akorda

Photo credit: Akorda

Photo credit: Akorda

Photo credit: Akorda

Photo credit: Akorda

Photo credit: Akorda

Earlier, Qazinform reported the Kazakh president announces the establishment of the Asyl mura national award.