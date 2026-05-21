Kazakh president announces establishment of Asyl mura national award

This has been announced by Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev during a ceremony of awarding cultural and art figures at the Akorda presidential palace.

It is important to pay special attention to the development of traditional art, especially genres such as zhyr, terme, and kui. We must support artists who preserve and popularize these unique values of our national culture. In this regard, I have decided to establish the Asyl mura national award, stated Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

According to the Head of State, this award will help support representatives of traditional art, popularize their work, and enhance the prestige of national art.

This high-level award will be granted to distinguished cultural and art figures through a presidential decree, following ministerial proposals. The President noted that the arts and culture will always be a central focus of state policy.

According to the Kazakh president, 61 cultural facilities were built and repairs were carried out in over 250 organizations in the country just last year. Last year, by a presidential decree, three museums were granted national status at once. This work will continue this year.

I propose that we elevate the Gorky State Academic Russian Drama Theatre and the Rakhmadiyev State Academic Philharmonic to national status. Furthermore, it is essential to confer academic status upon the Mukanov Regional Kazakh Musical Drama Theatre, as these artistic ensembles make invaluable contributions to our nation's rich spiritual heritage, stated Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

Earlier, Qazinform reported President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed gratitude to workers of culture and arts during an awarding ceremony.